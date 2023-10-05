iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $426.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

