iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,829 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

