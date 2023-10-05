iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.61

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.61 and last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 5521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 505.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

