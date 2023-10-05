Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Mark T. Mondello Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JBL stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $130.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

