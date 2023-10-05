Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 443 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

V opened at $231.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.03 and its 200 day moving average is $233.63. The stock has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

