K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 20,148 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

