Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to $4.65 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $4.65 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $2,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

