Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $403.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.38 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

