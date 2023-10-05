Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,574,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

