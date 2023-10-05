Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $290.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

