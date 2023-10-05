Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,925 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,812,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after buying an additional 1,159,633 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,799,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,376,000 after buying an additional 1,049,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 468,048 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $3,867,000.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.87%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

