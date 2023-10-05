Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 730 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,157,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 405,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.