Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

