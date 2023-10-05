Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of KRO opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $443.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -380.00%.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 194,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $11,246,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 97,270 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

