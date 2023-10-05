LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6,399.9% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 213,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 106.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.66 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

