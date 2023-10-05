Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$36.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada traded as low as C$28.10 and last traded at C$28.39, with a volume of 25135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.48.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cormark lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7733564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.