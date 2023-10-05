Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $455.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $505.00 to $455.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $490.47.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $401.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.