Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Read Our Latest Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.