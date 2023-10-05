MBA Advisors LLC Sells 606 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

