Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $102.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $119.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

