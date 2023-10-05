Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 127.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $305.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.