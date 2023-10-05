Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.