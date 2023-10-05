Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.81.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $305.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $786.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.