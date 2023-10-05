Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

