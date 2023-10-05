Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.03 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. The company has a market cap of $304.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

