Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TAP. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.63.

NYSE TAP opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

