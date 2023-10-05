Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 306,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

