Murphy Oil Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE MUR opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267 in the last ninety days. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

