New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.81.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $305.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

