Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ossiam raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

