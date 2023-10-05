Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 200 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in CME Group by 587.3% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 34,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

