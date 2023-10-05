Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,200 shares of company stock worth $44,530,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

