Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $116.05 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.