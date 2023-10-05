Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.44 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

