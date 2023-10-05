Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,215,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,516,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

