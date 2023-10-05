Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.