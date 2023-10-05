Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 59.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

