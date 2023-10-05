NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.86

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 1760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -988.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 166,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

