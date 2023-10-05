NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Bank of America

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.15.

NEE stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

