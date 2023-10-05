Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 15.9% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Visa by 11.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $231.20 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $430.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.63.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

