NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 700 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $50,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,431,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after buying an additional 2,424,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.