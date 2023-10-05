NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 8,417 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

