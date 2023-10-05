NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.