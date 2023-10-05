NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 300 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Masco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

