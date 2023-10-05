NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 493,575 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

