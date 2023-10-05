NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $250,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

