NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,026 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 654,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.91 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average of $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

