NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $198.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $194.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.10.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

