NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,369. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $239.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

