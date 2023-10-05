NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,647,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $130.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

